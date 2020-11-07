Two transfers that the sacking of Maurizio Sarri changed

Juventus made Maurizio Sarri their manager in the summer of 2019, and one reason for that decision will have been for him to help Juve end their wait for a Champions League.

The former Napoli man had guided Chelsea to winning the Europa League in his first season at the club, and it is understandable that Juventus thought he could win the Champions League for them.

Sarri won the Scudetto and lost the Italian Cup final, but his team was eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 by Lyon, and that was too much for the club to handle.

Today, Andrea Pirlo is the club’s manager and they have made some interesting signings.

However, if Sarri had remained at the club, two transfers will probably have gone through.

Calciomercato is reporting that the club had practically reached an agreement over the transfer of Arkadiusz Milik under Sarri.

It also said that they had closed in on a move for Chelsea’s Jorginho. They were even prepared to offer Miralem Pjanic to Chelsea to get the former Napoli midfielder.

Even if the Pjanic-Jorginho swap deal didn’t go through, Juve was willing to land Jorginho in a separate deal.

However, after the club fired Sarri, both deals were left dead in the waters.