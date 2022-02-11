Two veteran strikers linked with Atalanta ahead of Juventus clash

This Sunday, Atalanta and Juventus will battle it out in Bergamo in what could be a crucial encounter for Champions League qualification.

The Bianconeri pounced on La Dea’s surprising defeat at the hands of Cagliari last weekend to enter the Top 4 spots for the first time this season. However, The Orobici are just two points behind them with a postponed match in hand.

Besides the defeat against the Isolani, Atalanta lost the services of their main striker Duvan Zapata who only lasted on the pitch for 14 minutes before asking for a substitution.

The Colombian could be out for a lengthy absence, leaving Gian Piero Gasperini short of options upfront.

Nonetheless, Atalanta won’t sit idle, as they appear to be searching the market for a replacement.

According to SportMediesat via TuttoJuve, Atalanta could sign either Diego Costa or Graziano Pellè in the next few days.

Although the January transfer market ended, the two veterans are currently out of contract, which means that they’re still allowed to sign for any club as free agents.

The former Spain international rescinded his contract with Atletico Mineiro last month following a short stint in Brazil, while the Italian had last played for Parma last season.

However, one would wonder if Atalanta will be able to seal a deal for one of them and have him ready before Sunday’s clash against Juventus.

Meanwhile, Luis Muriel appears to be the most realistic option to lead the line against Max Allegri’s men.