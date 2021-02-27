Two youngsters vying for Juventus’ right-back spot as Danilo and Cuadrado miss Verona game

Andrea Pirlo might be forced to hand one of Radu Dragusin or Alessandro Di Pardo a chance as a right-back when Juventus faces Verona.

The former midfielder will be without Juan Cuadrado who is injured and Danilo who is suspended for the game.

With that in mind, the Bianconeri have to bring in support and Football Italia says one of the youngsters will probably earn a place in the team.

Juve is also lacking some players in their attack and this shortage of options has forced Pirlo to call up youngsters like Riccardo Capellini, Alessandro Di Pardo, Nicolò Fagioli, Douda Peeters, Hamza Rafia, Marley Ake and Alejandro Marques to the first-team squad for the match.

Juve’s biggest problem for the game will be selecting a right-back as there are backups for the other positions.

Dragusin has played 3 games for the club already and he is seen as a centre back, but the report says they might ask him to fill in at right-back for the game.

Di Pardo got his first few senior minutes in the game against Crotone and might earn a starting spot in this one.

Every game that Juve plays in the league now has to be won if they are serious about challenging for the title and any of the youngsters that gets the chance to play has to deliver.