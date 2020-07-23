Udinese 2-1 Juventus Player Ratings

Juventus looked sluggish from the start and let slip of another lead, losing 2-1 to Udinese, meaning their title celebrations are on hold for another game day.

Juventus Player Ratings

Defence

Tek: Made one save from a tight angle when Udinese started to threaten in the first half – couldn’t do much on the Udinese equaliser but he perhaps should have done more on the Udinese winner. 5.5/10

Alex Sandro: Didn’t really offer a great deal in the opening half and caught completely out of position on Nestorovski’s equaliser. A similar story on the Udinese winner. He’s been abject this season. 4.5/10



Daniele Rugani Didn’t seem all that troubled as Udinese looked largely toothless for the first ’45, Called into action more in the second half, and he the best he could. 5.0/10

Matthijs De Ligt: Had precious little to do in the opening half, so he decided to take matters into his own hands with a thundering strike to put Juve ahead. Made a vital clearance at the back when Udinese were back in the game and needed to do better on their winner too. 6.5/10

Danilo: Mostly anonymous in the opening half and woeful on the Udinese goal as he gave Sema time to cross. Substandard. 5.0/10

Midfield

Aaron Ramsey: Looked a real liability making a poor tackle in the opening minutes before almost giving away a penalty. Subbed off after another poor showing. 4.5/10

Adrien Rabiot: Continued his recent form, pushing into attack at every chance and linking well with the forwards, but he needed to be quicker getting back to defend on the Udinese equaliser. 6.0/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: More comfortable than in recent weeks, putting in some good tackles and blocks, but he still lacks consistency and has a tendency to switch off in some key moments. 6.0/10

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Had a couple of sighters from range, one of which went just wide of the far post, but he was a ghost for large spells and never really made an impact on the game. 5.0/10

Federico Bernadeschi: Mostly anonymous for the entire 60 minutes and was subbed off for Costa. 4.0/10

Paulo Dybala: Created from deep and had a half chance to open the scoring with a lovely finish that went just wide. Had another decent effort well saved by Muso and while his effort was faultless throughout the game, his application lacked. 6.0/10

Substitutes:

Blaise Matuidi: 4.5/10

Douglas Costa: 4.5/10

Juan Cuadrado: 4.5/10