Juventus has been interested in Nahuel Molina for much of the last few months as they look for reinforcements to add to their squad.

The Argentinian is a star in the current Udinese team and he proved his worth playing for them in the last campaign.

Juve has been monitoring him, but they are not alone with Calciomercato reporting that Atletico de Madrid also has a strong interest in his signature.

This has made him a candidate for a summer transfer, but his present employers are not making it easy for anyone to add him to their squad.

The report claims Juve and the La Liga side are being asked to pay an exorbitant fee, without specifying the amount.

It adds that a transfer to either club will not happen if Udinese doesn’t reduce their asking price.

Juve FC Says

Molina has done well at Udinese and he deserves to play for a much bigger club soon.

They know inevitably, he would leave, but they want to make the most money from his sale.

Perhaps, if he pushes to join another club, they will reduce their current asking price.

If that doesn’t happen, we can turn our attention to other alternatives on our shopping list.