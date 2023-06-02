Udinese chasing history against Juventus this weekend

Udinese is enjoying a successful season and has the opportunity to make it even better by defeating Juventus in their upcoming match.

The game holds significance for both clubs, as Juventus aims to secure a spot in the Europa League for the season’s conclusion.

It has been a challenging campaign for Juventus, facing various off-field struggles while striving to maintain their status as one of Italy’s top clubs.

However, Juventus’ supporters are eager to see their team return to winning trophies, and a victory in this match is crucial after suffering defeats in their last two outings.

Juventus will be determined to secure all three points when they face Udinese, aiming to satisfy the expectations of their fans.

For Udinese, this match holds particular importance as it presents an opportunity to achieve their best finish to a season since the 2012-13 campaign, according to Tuttojuve. A win would take them to 49 points, with their highest points tally in that successful season being 66.

Overall, the upcoming encounter between Udinese and Juventus carries significance for both teams as they pursue their respective goals for the season.

Juve FC Says

Udinese are tricky opponents and we know they can hurt us, so we expect the boys to be well-prepared for the fixture.

We need to sign out in style and as the club would not lose points anymore as punishments, we expect the players to give their best and end the term well.