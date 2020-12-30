Udinese cheif rules out January move for Juventus target

Rodrigo De Paul is one player that Juventus has their eye on, but it might take some time before the Bianconeri eventually land their man.

The Argentinean has been in fine form for Udinese and ideally, teams will look to take him away from them when the transfer window reopens next month.

Inter Milan is another team that hopes to sign him, however, Pierpaolo Marino, who is the CEO of Udinese, doesn’t expect him to move next month.

Being an important player in their team, losing him at the halfway point of the season might see them struggle to complete the campaign positively.

Marino was speaking to Tuttosport recently, and he said that the midfielder will certainly not leave them next month.

He admits that a summer move is very likely, but there is another competition that he would likely partake in with his national team before a transfer can then be discussed.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “De Paul is not going anywhere in January. He is undoubtedly with us. Then this summer we will see, there will be the America’s Cup, then we will discuss it. For sure there is a perfect feeling with the company. The boy has found a maturity of thought and an optimal technical balance, he has become a leader and he is very well here. I tell you the truth: true requests, I mean detailed, we have not received any “.

Speaking of the interest in his signature, he adds: “Of course, there are many, but so far those interested have not even come close to the listing, on the contrary they have run away in front of the price (laughs, ed.). Seriously, I don’t want to say a figure, because it would not be logical at all since De Paul is not for sale. ”