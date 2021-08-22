Udinese coach reveals how he expects Juventus to play

Udinese coach Luca Gotti says he is expecting his team to play against a Juventus team similar to what Massimiliano Allegri previously fielded in his first stint as Juve manager.

The match at the Dacia Arena is Allegri’s first game in charge of the Bianconeri since he took the position again this summer.

Allegri won five consecutive league titles between 2014 and 2019, but his Juve team was a pragmatic one.

The Bianconeri sought to get in a manager with a more possession-based style of play and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

They replaced Sarri with Andrea Pirlo last summer but almost fell out of the top four.

Allegri may have changed his style of management in the two years that he had been out of a job, however, Gotti doesn’t expect that to have happened.

He was speaking ahead of their match today and claimed that he expects the same Juve as the one we were used to under Allegri before now.

He told Udinese TV as quoted by Football Italia: “I expect to see the Juventus we were accustomed to watching for five years under Allegri, a strong side with a winning mentality.

“Allegri is a friend and I know his ability to read the game in progress. Facing him will certainly be intriguing.”