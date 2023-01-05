Juventus visits Udinese for their next Serie A game hoping to win eight league games in a row with clean sheets.

Max Allegri’s men were in top form before the World Cup break, winning six consecutive matches to show they are one of the in-form clubs in Europe.

They continued winning on the return of football by beating Cremonese yesterday and will now hope they can get another three points against Udinese.

Their defender, Nehuen Perez, recognizes the threat that Juve carries but insists they will be prepared to rival the Bianconeri and play their game without fear.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“They are a strong team and it will be a complicated commitment for us but we are not afraid to face them. By playing as we know we can put them in difficulty”.

Juve FC Says

We know tougher tests lie ahead of us, but beating the stubborn Cremonese side will help us get even more wins in the coming weeks.

As the season continues, we expect our players to improve, so they will be better prepared for the threat that Udinese will hand them during the game.

Udinese has had a good season and we must be respectful of their achievements when we meet.