Udinese director compares Juventus transfer target to Cuadrado

In the past couple of weeks, Nahuel Molina has suddenly become one of the most recurring names on Juventus news outlets.

The 24-year-old has been one of the revelations of the current campaign, as he continues to grow from strength to strength at Udinese.

The wingback has already scored six Serie A goals this season, making himself the best scoring defender in the league thus far. His strikes includes some brilliant efforts, with the last one being a fabulous lob against Cagliari.

For his part, Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino has all but confirmed the Old Lady’s interest in the Argentine.

The former Napoli director even compares his player to another South American wingback who started his Italian journey with the Friuli club before ending up in Turin. Of course we’re talking about Juventus veteran Juan Cuadrado.

“Molina reminds me of Cuadrado. Nahuel is an attacking threat, he provides assists and even scores himself,” said Marino in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“He can play in a four-man defense on the right, as he does with the Argentine national team, or as a wingback as it’s the case in here at Udinese.

“I have heard of the Juve’s interest and I’m not surprised. You can’t go wrong with Molina. We have an excellent relationship with Juventus, but there are other European clubs interested as well.

“I expect a big fight in the summer. But I would not give up on the player. The Pozzo family (Udinese’s owners) has the economic strength to keep the best players at the club. But at the same time, we’re not going to chain anyone.” concluded the Zebrette’s sporting director.