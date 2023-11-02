Juventus is showing a keen interest in Lazar Samardzic, and several reports suggest they aim to bring him into their squad in January.

Serbian midfielder Samardzic has established himself as one of the top performers in Serie A for some time, and the Bianconeri have been closely monitoring his progress.

While they could have opted to wait until the summer to bolster their midfield options, Juventus is eager to reinforce their squad for the crucial second half of the season, particularly after losing Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

Samardzic is a player Juve believes could be the right fit for their needs, but Udinese is not inclined to sell him in January.

Udinese views him as a crucial component of their squad and is optimistic that he will remain with them until the end of the season before considering a transfer to another club. Director Federico Balzaretti has spoken about a potential January move from the club and reveals, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He is a boy that we absolutely intend to keep until the end of the season. He has so much value for us and he still needs to mature and find balance and consistency.

Balzaretti continued: “He is an extraordinary talent, one we enjoy and hope to enjoy for as long as possible. At the end of the year we will make some evaluations, but we will talk about that later.”

Juve FC Says

Samardzic is an important player for Udinese and they will only sell if the offer is too good to turn down.

If we want to get him into our squad, we may have to wait until the end of the season.