Udinese is actively working on finalising a deal to sign Marley Ake, the young attacker from Juventus, during this transfer window. Ake has been part of Juventus since 2021 and has made a few appearances for the senior team. However, for a significant part of his time in Turin, he has been primarily featuring for the club’s Next Gen team.

In the earlier part of this year, Ake was loaned out to Dijon in his home country, France. Now, Udinese has expressed interest in bringing him to their club. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Serie A side is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Juventus and will likely secure his services for a reasonable fee.

Given that Ake is still a long way from securing a regular spot in Juventus’ senior team, the Bianconeri are expected to facilitate his departure to Udinese. This move would offer the young talent a chance to gain more playing time and experience at a different club as he continues to develop his career.

Juve FC Says

Ake is not close to a first-team spot at the Allianz Stadium and should be allowed to leave Juventus to join a team that is keen to field him always.

This interest from Udinese is a major positive for us and they are a club that likes to hand chances to youngsters.

This means if he moves there, it would be a win-win situation because we will earn the money we need while he gets the game time.