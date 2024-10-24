Juventus is actively seeking to strengthen its squad as the club eyes potential reinforcements for the attacking positions. With Dusan Vlahovic serving as their primary striker, the Bianconeri have found themselves in a precarious situation due to Arkadiusz Milik’s injury. This has led the club to prioritise the acquisition of an additional forward to bolster their attack and ensure they can maintain competitive performance levels throughout the season.

Among the names on Juventus’ radar is Lorenzo Lucca, currently making waves at Udinese. Lucca, who previously showcased his talents in Serie B, has caught the attention of Juve scouts due to his impressive form. So far this season, he has netted five goals in ten appearances across all competitions, solidifying his reputation as one of the standout players in the league. His remarkable performances have made him a coveted asset, and Juventus views him as a promising addition to their squad.

Despite Juventus’ interest, Tuttosport reports that Udinese considers Lucca a pivotal part of their team and is reluctant to part ways with him, particularly during the January transfer window. This reluctance is understandable, as mid-season sales of key players can disrupt a club’s progress and ambitions. Udinese’s management is keen to retain their top talents as they aim for a successful season, making it challenging for Juventus to secure Lucca’s services in the near future.

Given the competitive nature of the transfer market and Udinese’s firm stance, Juventus may need to explore alternative options or prepare for a protracted negotiation process if they are to acquire Lucca. The situation illustrates the complexities of winter transfer dealings, especially when clubs are reluctant to lose key players in the middle of the season. As Juventus continues to assess its options, fans will be watching closely to see how the club addresses its attacking needs in the coming months.