Juventus is eager to sign Lazar Samardzic in the January transfer window as they seek to strengthen their squad with quality players.

Max Allegri is in need of midfielders following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli from his original season squad.

Juve has been linked with several midfielders, and one of them is Samardzic, who has performed well in the Italian top flight over the last few seasons.

He is a crucial player for Udinese, a selling club, but Juventus is facing difficulties in adding him to their squad.

Samardzic desires to leave Udinese and was very close to a move to Inter Milan in the summer before the transfer fell through.

Juventus is determined to prevent him from joining another team, but they are encountering challenges in reaching an agreement with Udinese.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Udinese has no intention of selling him in the January transfer window, and Juventus will find it challenging to secure his inclusion in their team.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic has been one of the finest players in Serie A over the last two seasons and can do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.