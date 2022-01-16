Udinese manager not overly happy with Bernardeschi incident

One of the controversial moments in Juventus’ 2-0 win against Udinese was when Brandon Soppy’s hair was pulled by Federico Bernardeschi in the Juve penalty box.

The Bianconeri had taken the lead when the incident happened and if The Friulani were given a spot-kick, it could have changed the game.

However, the referee wasn’t convinced that the Juve man had tugged Soppy.

Juve would then score another goal late on to secure the points from the match.

Speaking after the fixture, the visitors’ manager, Gabriele Cioffi insists his team deserved a penalty.

However, he also conceded that if VAR and the referee don’t think it was, then they can do nothing about the decision.

“The sensation we got from the touchline was that Bernardeschi pulled Soppy’s hair. If the referee and VAR evaluated it and decided he hadn’t pulled his hair, there’s not much we can say,” Cioffi told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“We’re getting a barber in to shave everyone’s hair so nobody can do that again!”

Juve FC Says

With VAR and the referee deciding it wasn’t a penalty, Juve has nothing to worry about and Cioffi’s statement is normal.

The Bianconeri should be more focused on their lack of goals after failing to score more than two goals in another match.

If Udinese had found the back of the net in that fixture, before or after Juve’s second goal, it would have been a different game.

Hopefully, this goal-scoring problem will not persist until the end of the campaign because it could spoil our chances of making the top four.