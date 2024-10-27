Juventus are already probing the marker in search of a new striker, and Lorenzo Lucca has recently emerged as one of the most prominent names on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist.

The Bianconeri have been on the Italian’s heel since he first surfaced onto the scene during his time at Palermo and then Pisa. The gigantic marksman eventually joined Ajax in 2022 on loan, but failed to leave his mark in Amsterdam, so the Lancers opted against maintaining his services, allowing Udinese to pounce on his signature in the summer of 2023.

Since arriving in Friuli, Lucca has been growing from strength to strength. He recently made his debut for the senior Italian national team, coming in as a substitute in the Azzurri’s 4-1 win over Israel in UEFA Nations League which ironically ensued in front of his home supporters at the Bluenergy Stadium.

The 24-year-old’s exploits haven’t gone unnoticed, as Juventus have reportedly identified him as one of the possible candidates to join Thiago Motta’s revolution. The Bianconeri are in dire need of a new striker after parting ways with Moise Kean and being deprived of Arek Milik’s services due to a lengthy injury.

But according to Sport Mediaset via IlBianconero, Udinese wouldn’t want to lose their striker’s services in the middle of the season. Therefore, Juventus might have to wait until the summer to stand a chance to sign the Italy international.

Moreover, the source reveals that the Zebrette have set their asking price at circa 20 million euros, although this figure could further rise if the attacker continues to deliver the goods in front of the goal.

This season, Lucca has thus far scored four goals in nine Serie A appearances, as well as a couple of strikes in his two Coppa Italia outings. The player’s contract with Udinese is valid until June 2028.