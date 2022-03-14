Udinese set their sights on impressive Juventus loanee

Udinese has set their sights on Juventus loanee, Filippo Ranocchia as he shines at Vicenza.

The 20-year-old joined the Serie B side on loan for the rest of this season and has been an important member of their first team.

He has played more than 20 games for them in the league and that highlights his importance.

These matches have helped him develop into a top player, but he might still struggle to win a place back in the Juve team on his return next season.

He could be shipped out on loan again to continue his development or the Bianconeri might just cash in on him.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato says the Friulians have been watching him and have him on their shortlist.

He is currently valued at €1.20m by Transfermarkt, but Juve will certainly ask for more than that if they agree to sell him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the brightest young talents in Italy in our youth teams.

Sending them out on loan will better prepare them to become Serie A stars.

Even if they don’t break into the Juve first team eventually, we can make some good money from their sale by offloading them after we have developed them.