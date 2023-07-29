Lazar Samardzic, the talented Serbian midfielder, has garnered significant interest from top clubs in Serie A, with Juventus being one of them. He has been a standout performer for Udinese in recent seasons and has caught the attention of several elite teams in the competition.

As Juventus aims to strengthen its squad with the best possible players, they view Samardzic as an exciting talent to have in their dressing room. The 21-year-old has been showcasing his abilities during the pre-season, and this impressive form has sparked speculation that he might change clubs before the start of the next campaign.

While Juventus is keen on acquiring him, they are not the only ones vying for his signature. Inter Milan and other top Serie A clubs are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder, making the competition for his services intense.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Udinese values Samardzic highly and sees him as a key member of their squad. However, they may consider his departure if they receive a bid in the region of 25 million euros, suggesting that they are open to negotiating a potential transfer.

As the transfer window unfolds, it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the services of this promising player, given the strong interest from several top Serie A teams.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic is one of the finest youngsters in Serie A and continues to deliver top performances for Udinese.

At 25m euros, he is not expensive, considering how inflated the transfer market is now and the long-term value he could provide for us.

We just need to decide if we truly want him and go for our man.