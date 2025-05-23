Lorenzo Lucca is enjoying a strong season at Udinese, where he has firmly established himself as a central figure in their attacking line. With 11 goals in Serie A this term, the Italian forward is showing consistent improvement and has already tested himself against some of the toughest defenders in the league.

At 24, Lucca still has time to develop further, but his regular starting role for Udinese ensures he is gaining valuable experience every week. Serie A is known for its tactical defences and experienced centre-backs, which makes Lucca’s performances all the more impressive.

Bremer Leaves a Lasting Impression on Lucca

Among the defenders Lucca has faced, one stands out clearly in his memory. When asked to name the strongest opponent he has come up against, he singled out Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian international has built a formidable reputation since arriving in Italy, and his physical and tactical attributes have earned the respect of players across the league.

In an interview with The Italian Football Podcast, Lucca was full of praise for Bremer, stating:

“Bremer, the Juventus defender is certainly a very strong player, fast, he reads the plays, strong aerially, physically. He’s a complete player. Let’s say he’s a very good player.”

Bremer’s reputation as one of the top defenders in Italy began during his time at Torino, and it only grew when he made the switch to Juventus. Despite struggling with injuries this season, he remains a vital component of the Bianconeri’s defensive structure. His absence has been keenly felt, and the club will be eager for his return, though participation in the Club World Cup might still come too soon for the Brazilian.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Recognition from Rivals Highlights Bremer’s Quality

Lucca’s comments reflect a broader consensus among Serie A forwards, many of whom rank Bremer among the most difficult defenders to play against. His ability to read the game, dominate aerially, and outmuscle opponents has made him a standout figure in Italian football.

As Lucca continues to grow in confidence and stature, facing elite players like Bremer will only serve to enhance his development. For Bremer, being recognised by his peers only reaffirms his place among the elite defenders in the league.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO