Udinese star insists they will give Juventus a good game

Udinese star Walace is well aware that their upcoming match against Juventus this weekend will pose a significant challenge. Nevertheless, he assures that his team will be well-prepared to give the Bianconeri a tough contest.

Both Juventus and Udinese have a strong desire to end the season on a high note, making victory in this match crucial for both clubs. However, given Juventus’ recent struggles and their consecutive losses in their previous two matches, they may be in greater need of a win.

Udinese had a promising start to the season and showcased their strengths against some formidable opponents. As a result, they possess the capability to cause an upset in this fixture, which should be a cause for concern for Juventus.

Speaking about the upcoming match, Wallace said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are expecting a difficult match, considering our absences, but we will do our best to finish on a high note. We will be facing a Juventus team that has had a complicated season, but every team has its problems. The Dacia Arena has been a challenging ground for all the top teams in the league, with only Lazio able to take home 3 points.”.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the toughest clubs to face and the only reason anyone will fancy their chance against us is because we have struggled in this campaign.

We expect the boys to know the importance of a win and secure it in this fixture.