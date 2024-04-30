Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic remains on the shortlist for Juventus who are drawing a plan to sign him this summer.

The 22-year-old was one of the best revelations in Serie A last term, but his club is enduring a torrid campaign, currently sitting in the 18th place. Nevertheless, the Zebrette’s relegation could play in favor of the Old Lady.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Friulians have requested at least 25 million euros to part ways with the Serbia international. However, relegation to Serie B could force them to accept significantly lower figures.

Therefore, Juventus would attempt to close a deal worth 15-16 million euros in total, while decreasing the cost with the possible inclusion of Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia, a profile who is reportedly admired in Udine.

Juve could also seek an initial loan move with an obligation to buy in order to delay the costs of the operation.

The Turin newspaper also mentions competition from Italy and abroad, with Napoli, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund all tracking Samardzic.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will be looking to bank on the amicable relationship forged with the player’s entourage last year to put the deal over the line.

Moreover, the source claims Samardzic would love to join his good friends Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz at Continassa.

The midfielder is an international teammate of Vlahovic in the Serbian national team, having declared for his original country despite representing Germany across various youth levels.

He’s also familiar with Yildiz since their days together in Germany.