Udinese star reveals he spoke with Juventus before joining his present club

Lazar Samardzic, the midfielder currently playing for Udinese, has disclosed that he had discussions with Juventus before joining his current club when he sought to leave RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Germany and represents Serbia internationally, has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, impressing with his performances at Udinese.

His displays have attracted the attention of several top clubs in Italy, and he will be eager to make a lasting impression when Udinese faces Juventus in their final game of the season.

Juventus, known for their attentiveness towards emerging talents in Serie A, were aware of Samardzic’s availability when he was struggling for playing time at Leipzig. The club initiated exploratory talks with the player’s representatives, but ultimately no deal materialised, and Samardzic ended up joining Udinese instead.

The youngster made this revelation as quoted by Football Italia:

“There was interest from both Barcelona and Juventus. It wasn’t really close. We spoke a bit, interest was there but it wasn’t close.

“My favourite team as a kid was Barcelona because of Leo Messi. He was my favourite player. I watched every game and saw him every game.”

Juve FC Says

We have missed out on several players as one of the top clubs, but there is no guarantee that most of them would have thrived if they were on our books instead of their present employers.