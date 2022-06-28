Juventus has been monitoring Destiny Udogie this season as he impresses at Udinese on loan from Verona.

The Italy Under-21 star is one of the finest youngsters in the country, and he confirmed that with his stunning performances in Serie A last season.

Udinese will make his transfer permanent, and they could sell him on immediately.

However, they don’t want to do that and have been turning down interested parties.

Tuttojuve claims Inter Milan and Juve have made an approach to add him to their squads, but they have been turned down.

The Little Zebras are looking to keep hold of him for at least one more season before considering offers for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Udogie did very well at Udine in the last campaign, and it is only a matter of time before he leaves them for a bigger club.

But it is understandable that they want to keep him for another campaign. The longer he proves he is a top player, the more he is likely to command a huge transfer fee.

We can also get a much better player if we allow him to spend more time at Udinese playing regularly for the next few seasons.

Hopefully, another club doesn’t steal him from under our noses while we wait for him to get better.