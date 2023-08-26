Kaio Jorge’s impending move to Frosinone is facing a potential twist as another club has entered the race for his signature.

After enduring an absence from competitive action for approximately 500 days due to a long-term injury suffered at the outset of last year, the Brazilian player is now being considered by multiple teams.

Among Juventus’ list of players available for a loan move in this transfer window, Jorge has garnered serious interest from Frosinone, making them his primary suitor. Frosinone appeared confident in finalising the transfer over the upcoming weekend.

However, according to Tuttojuve, Udinese has emerged as a complicating factor in this situation. Udinese views Jorge as the ideal replacement for Beto, who is anticipated to move to Everton in the upcoming days.

Juve FC Says

Jorge just needs to play as often as possible and the youngster must prioritise where he would get game time while making his next move.

Juve remains open to letting him go and the more options he has, the better for everyone because he would pick a team that will prioritise giving him regular game time during this campaign.