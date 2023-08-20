This evening, Juventus will launch their Serie A campaign with an away fixture against Udinese.

Max Allegri’s men will be looking to start on the right foot, collecting three points from the get-go.

So how will the two sides line up?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will adopt a 3-5-2 formation that features an all-Brazilian backline.

While some had identified Federico Gatti as the favorite to start at the back, Alex Sandro has apparently gained ground. The pink newspaper gives the veteran a 60% of starting ahead of the younger Italian (40%).

The former Porto man would join his compatriots Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will operate as a Regista, with Adrien Rabiot and Fabio Miretti by his side. Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are both in the squad, but neither is fit enough to start.

Timothy Weah will make his Serie A debut, occupying the right flank. On the opposite wing, Andrea Cambiaso is the slight favorite (60%) to start ahead of Filip Kostic (40%).

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic will spearhead the Old Lady’s charge.

As for the hosts, Andrea Sottil will also adopt a 3-5-2 formation. Florian Thauvin will join forces with Beto in attack.

Udinese Probable XI (3-5-2): Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Kabasele; Ebosele, Zarraga, Wallace, Lovric, Kamara; Thauvin, Beto

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro (Gatti); Weah, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Cambiaso (Kostic); Chiesa, Vlahovic