UEFA chief aims another dig at the Super League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is working hard to keep the organisation as the head of the European game and one of the biggest threat they face now is the European Super League.

Juve, Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to support the idea and are making efforts to ensure it succeeds.

While giving a speech in the European Federation’s Annual Report, Ceferin insists the biggest battle they have fought recently was off the pitch, in an apparent dig at the Super League.

He said via Calciomercato:

“It made me very happy to see how well European football is recovering from the pandemic, once again demonstrating its vitality, adaptability and resilience. Our most significant results came off the pitch, where we fought tirelessly with the European football community to protect and promote fundamental values at the centre of our game.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League has probably given UEFA the biggest scare they have ever encountered and they still haven’t won the battle.

The protagonists have taken the governing body to court and fingers are crossed for now until we get the verdict.

Juve has more than enough problems to solve and the last thing we need is to support the Super League openly at this time.