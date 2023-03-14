UEFA gets new documents as they investigate Juventus

UEFA began an investigation into Juventus’ finances late last year as they look to ensure the Bianconeri haven’t been involved in any financial misdeeds.

The black and whites were recently docked 15 points for their use of capital gains and have appealed the decision.

They are also the subject of a Prisma investigation, which could bring more punishment.

If Max Allegri’s men are not careful, they could also be banned by UEFA or punished in another way by the European football governing body.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia reveals UEFA has asked the Turin Prosecutors Office for documents about their own investigation into the club and has finally been granted access to them ahead of the preliminary hearing later this month.

The governing body will now look to find as much information as possible inside it to build its case.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the most troubling times in Juventus’ history and UEFA’s investigation adds a new battlefront to our ordeal.

The club is still working hard to prove its innocence in the case against it that brought about a 15-point deduction.

If it fails to get a reversal and suffers a new punishment, that would not be a good thing and should worry the fans.