UEFA looking to repair its rapport with Juventus: Here’s the reported cost

Since the announcement of the European Super League project in April 2021, the relationship between Juventus and UEFA has been broken.

Moreover, the organization’s president Aleksander Ceferin was a close friend of Andrea Agnelli prior to the incident, so he took the announcement as a personal betrayal on the part of the former Bianconeri patron.

But with a new management in place at Continassa, the governing body of European football is looking to pounce on the opportunity and rebuild its rapport with the Italian giants.

According to SportMediaset via TuttoJuve, the first step towards repairing the relationship would be renouncing the controversial Super League project.

Therefore, if Juventus are willing to distance themselves from Andrea Agnelli’s stance, it would allow the Turin-based club to return to UEFA’s good graces.

But even then, the comeback could be costly for the Bianconeri, especially in light of the current legal and financial troubles.

As the source explains, Juventus could be hit with a sanction on the continental level, resulting in an expulsion from all European competitions for one season.

Furthermore, if UEFA detects violations to the Financial Fair Play rules, then the Bianconeri could be hit with a larger expulsion, as the report claims.