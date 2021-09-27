UEFA makes dramatic U-turn on European Super League sanctions

Juventus will no longer be under the threat of UEFA for the part they played in trying to create a breakaway European club competition, nor will any of the 11 other clubs.

Nine teams pulled out of the competition days after it’s creation was announced following mass uproar amongst our some fan bases, while three stood firm in their beliefs, and still to this day remain committed to a new breakaway, and will supposedly push for reform.

The nine who had already pulled the plug had already agreed to pay an agreed 15 Million euros, a fee that they are no longer required to pay as reported by Sky Sports, as well as have their revenues from European competitions withheld for 12 months which they will now keep, but the statement adds that UEFA reserve the rights to reignite sanctions should a further attempt to make a breakaway competition happen.

This will come as a huge win for the current ESL clubs, with UEFA claimed to have dropped their lawsuit because it is not in favour of it’s members to pursue proceedings in present.

This sounds like UEFA were aware that winning such a case would either be extremely difficult, or would work against themselves in the long run, or possibly a mixture of the two.

