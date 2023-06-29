UEFA makes important rule changes after Juventus struggled with capital gains

Last season, Juventus faced a ten-point deduction in the league due to their deliberate manipulation of capital gains, artificially inflating player values.

UEFA has conducted an investigation into the matter and is expected to impose a penalty on the club. However, the more significant development is the rule changes implemented by UEFA to prevent similar occurrences of capital gains manipulation, as reported by Football Italia.

Former lawyers of Juventus and Andrea Agnelli, the club’s chairman, have asserted that the club adhered to the regulations in their dealings, highlighting differing interpretations of the rules.

In a recent vote, UEFA decided to introduce the “squad cost ratio,” whereby a club’s spending on salaries, transfers, and commissions cannot exceed 70 percent of its revenue. This measure aims to establish financial balance within clubs.

Additionally, UEFA has urged all clubs to adhere to international accounting principles when calculating capital gains, emphasising the importance of transparency and accuracy in financial reporting. These measures are intended to safeguard against future instances of capital gains manipulation.

