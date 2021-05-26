UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Juventus

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid after they refused to withdraw from the European Super League project.

The trio of European powerhouses had been the key players in a new breakaway competition that sought to replace the Champions League.

The protagonists of the new competition believe that they could earn more from breaking away from UEFA and becoming the leaders of their own destiny.

Six clubs from the Premier League and three each from Spain and Italy formed the now suspended competition.

Juventus and Real Madrid had been the leaders with Andrea Agnelli betraying his close friend and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin to join the competition.

Other teams have since pulled out and even agreed with UEFA that they will not join the competition in the future.

But Juve and the two Spanish giants are refusing to withdraw from it and they will now be punished.

Football Italia reports that the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary committee have concluded their investigation and would now proceed to punish the trio.

A statement from UEFA via the report reads: “Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework,” read the statement.

“Further information will be made available in due course.”