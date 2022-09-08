UEFA opens an investigation into Juventus after their fans behaviour

Some Juventus fans were caught on camera making racist gestures during their match against PSG this week, and UEFA has now opened an investigation into the matter.

The Bianconeri have one of the biggest fanbases among European clubs, and some travel with the team wherever they have a match.

These fans supported them in Paris as they faced the Ligue 1 champions in an eventual 2-1 loss.

Juve left the game feeling they could have gotten more from the fixture, but some of their fans were busy in the stands making racist gestures.

It remains unclear if they were making it towards PSG fans or specific individuals.

Football Italia reports that UEFA is investigating images showing a Juve fan making racist gestures, and some made Nazi salutes during the game.

Juve FC Says

This football club is against racism and it is sad that some of its fans still engage in the ugly act.

We need to fish these culprits out and ban them from supporting us from the stands.

We expect the club to cooperate with UEFA investigators and give them all the information they need to find the individuals responsible.

Hopefully, they will be dealt with, and it would send a message to other racists who support us.