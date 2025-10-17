UEFA has opened an investigation into Juventus following the club’s declaration of their financial results for the 2024/2025 season. The Bianconeri closed the year with a loss of €58.1 million, despite reporting record revenues, representing a substantial improvement from the previous season, when the deficit reached €175.4 million.

The improved financial performance is largely attributed to consecutive participation in the Champions League, which boosted the club’s income. Nevertheless, UEFA has informed Juventus that their finances from the 2022/2023 season are now under scrutiny. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the European governing body has initiated proceedings to assess whether the club complied with the relevant regulations over the three years from 2022/2023 to 2024/2025.

UEFA Investigation Details

The European governing body is reviewing Juventus’ adherence to the Football Earnings Rule, a mechanism designed to ensure clubs participating in UEFA competitions maintain financial stability and transparency. The investigation follows the club’s submission of its accounts, which highlighted both record revenues and a continued deficit, albeit at a reduced level compared with prior years.

Juventus previously faced a UEFA ban from European competition during an earlier investigation, but the club is confident that a similar sanction will not be imposed this time. Club officials emphasise that UEFA’s review is a standard procedure carried out to confirm compliance with financial regulations and that the current proceedings should not be interpreted as an immediate indication of punitive action.

Club Statement and Outlook

In an official statement, Juventus noted: “With reference to the Football Earnings Rule, on September 18, as is customary in similar situations for clubs participating in UEFA competitions, the Group received from UEFA notification of the initiation of proceedings for the potential breach of the same for the three years 2022/2023-2024/2025.”

The Bianconeri have expressed confidence that their improved financial management and continued adherence to UEFA rules will support a positive outcome. The club remains focused on maintaining stability on and off the pitch while cooperating fully with the governing body’s review. Juventus aim to demonstrate that its operations are compliant and that the club is in a strong position to continue competing at the highest levels in European football.