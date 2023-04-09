UEFA president Ceferin hit by sensational allegations of fraud and falsification

Since the announcement of the European Super League project in April 2021, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has emerged as Juve’s public enemy number one.

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was one of the main protagonists behind the idea, which caused a major rift between him and Ceferin, with the two friends suddenly becoming mortal enemies.

From then onwards, the Slovenian hasn’t missed an opportunity to aim a dig at the Bianconeri and their Super League allies Real Madrid and Barcelona. He has recently mocked these clubs for their legal troubles.

However, the UEFA president may have to switch from offense to defense following the emergence of sensational allegations regarding his past.

According to Slovenian media outlet Prava via Football Espana, Ceferin added false information on his CV before his election in 2016.

The source claims that, contrary to what his CV states, the UEFA president never served on the board of Slovenian club NK Olimpija Ljubljana between 2006 and 2011.

The report explains that the 55-year-old’s lack of experience would have hindered his chances of being elected as UEFA president, so he allegedly added this falsified information to boost his chances.

It remains to be seen whether there’s any truth behind these allegations or not. But surely such a fraudulent act would spell the end of Ceferin’s tenure on top of European football if confirmed.