Juventus are one of the top clubs in European football, meaning they naturally have a demanding schedule.

This season, the Bianconeri are set to compete in five competitions, including the Club World Cup. They have already been knocked out of the Italian Super Cup, but with four more competitions to play in, their players will still face a gruelling number of fixtures before the campaign concludes.

In addition to their club commitments, Juventus players are also regularly called up for international duty. With national team matches included, some of their key players will feature in over 50 games before the season ends. Such an intense workload has long been a subject of concern in football, with players and coaches frequently speaking out about the physical and mental strain caused by fixture congestion.

Footballers across the world have been voicing their frustrations over their demanding schedules for some time, urging governing bodies to take action. However, there has been little sign that those in power are willing to make meaningful changes. Despite the growing calls for reform, the authorities have yet to implement any significant measures to ease the burden on players.

The debate over fixture congestion continues to be a major talking point, and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was recently asked about what is being done to reduce the number of matches players must compete in. Addressing the matter, he acknowledged the issue but suggested that financial sustainability remains a priority for clubs.

Ceferin said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There are a lot… but if clubs have to be sustainable, they have to play a lot, it’s a vicious circle. UEFA won’t add games anyway, what we have we have and it’s fantastic.”

His comments suggest that there is little intention to reduce the number of matches in the foreseeable future, leaving players with no choice but to continue managing the heavy workload. While elite footballers are expected to play at the highest level, the risk of injuries and burnout increases with such relentless scheduling. Authorities must act before the situation worsens, as player welfare should remain a priority in the modern game.