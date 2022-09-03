UEFA sanctions Juventus amongst other clubs for breaching FFP rules

While we all know that there’s no love lost between Juventus and UEFA these days, the Bianconeri had to sit on the table with European football’s governing body in order to reach a settlement.

In recent weeks, reports indicated that Juventus are amongst other clubs who are set to receive sanction for alleged breaches of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the sanctions have been handed for eight different clubs, after reaching plea agreements.

The Old Lady’s original sanction was a large fine worth 23 million euros. But thanks to the settlement, it was reduced to 3.5 millions, which will be deducted from the club’s European earnings.

Moreover, the club vowed to respect FFP rules and remain within the legal parameters for the next three years as a part of the agreement. Otherwise, the original sanction (23 millions) would be reinstated.

Aside from Juventus, fellow Serie A clubs Milan (2 millions), Roma (5 millions) and Inter (4 millions) all received fines as well. Moreover, the Giallorossi and the Nerazzurri will see their European squads reduced by two spots, as a part of a 4-year agreement with UEFA.

The other clubs who were hit by UEFA’s sanctions are Paris Saint Germain (10 million), Monaco and Marseille (300,000 euros) and Besiktas (600,000 euros).