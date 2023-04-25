UEFA threatens again as Juventus face expulsion from European competitions

While Juventus currently sit in the Top Four spots in the Serie A table, this might not be enough to secure a place in the next edition of the Champions League. Not even a Europa League triumph would do the trick, as UEFA could reportedly expel the club from all European competitions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, UEFA is keeping tabs on the ongoing trials and investigations involving Juventus while simultaneously conducting their own inquiry.

Moreover, the source warns the Old Lady about another concern. While the club had previously agreed on a plea bargain with the organization regarding alleged infringements to the Financial Fair Play rules, that agreement was based on dubious figures as the Prisma and Plusvalenza trials suggest.

Therefore, this would put the whole plea bargain in jeopardy, causing further punishment for the club.

Since the announcement of the European Super League project, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has identified former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli as his mortal enemy.

Even with Agnelli out of the club, the Bianconeri are still facing the wrath of European football’s governing body. Ceferin’s loath towards the club remains evident in every statement he makes.

Sadly for Juventus, they find themselves facing powerful enemies, while the management has to endure the mistakes committed by the previous regime.

Let’s hope the club can find a way out of this epic mess by avoiding the worst-case scenario.