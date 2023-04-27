UEFA warns about stricter Financial Fair Play rules

UEFA could be set to make the Financial Fair Play rules even stricter as clubs continue to find their way around it.

The European football governing body has been criticized for its weak approach to implementing Financial Fair Play sanctions because of how clubs still spend despite the limits.

However, the body has maintained that it implements the regulation well and now it could even get stricter.

One of its officials spoke on the issue recently and insisted the rule works and says they intend to make it even stricter soon.

Andrea Traverso, UEFA Director of Financial Sustainability and Research, said via Il Bianconero:

“Financial fair play works, we will not take it off but we will modify it even more with stricter rules”.

Juve FC Says

The FFP is a tool we expected to help curtail the spending of European clubs, but it does not seem to perform that function well at the moment.

Sometimes it seems to favour the top European clubs with big resources, but if UEFA decides to get very serious about it, we could also fall foul of the laws.

As we struggle with several financial problems now, the last thing we need is to be in trouble with UEFA, especially as we support the European Super League.