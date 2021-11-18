Alvarez
Transfer News

Ukrainian giants join the race for Juventus target

November 18, 2021 - 8:44 am

Juventus has been one of the top clubs looking to bring River Plate talent, Julian Alvarez, to Europe.

The attacker has been turning heads in South America and it is only a matter of time before he eventually moves to Europe.

Reports have linked several other European clubs with a move for him as competitions to Juve.

However, the Bianconeri has one more club to worry about with Tuttomercatoweb as reported by Football Italia claiming Shakhtar Donetsk wants to sign him.

The report insists that the Ukrainian club is one of his suitors who have the money to spend on him.

It, however, insists that Juventus is the club that is leading the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

South America has provided Europe with some of its finest players and Alvarez is undoubtedly a star in the making.

The forward has been in solid form this season and he could add more spark to the Juventus attack if he joins in the second half of this campaign.

At 21, he is at the ideal age for Juve as the Bianconeri can mould him into the player they want and he might fit in perfectly into Massimiliano Allegri’s system at the Allianz Stadium.

It would be interesting to see if Juve can sign him and Dusan Vlahovic or if they would have to sacrifice one of them.

