Uli Hoeness discusses Bayern Munich’s interest in Vlahovic

Uli Hoeness, the director of Bayern Munich, has confirmed the club’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic as they actively search for a new striker.

Bayern Munich is determined to bolster their squad with a new striker after experiencing difficulties in the previous campaign without a prominent forward.

While the club has made bids for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, acquiring the Englishman is proving to be a challenging task, prompting Bayern to explore alternative options.

Among their potential targets are Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen, although the latter is currently deemed too expensive for Bayern to secure.

If their pursuit of Kane falls through, Bayern Munich is now considering turning their attention to Muani or Vlahovic. This development should be a cause for concern for Juventus, as Hoeness himself acknowledges that Vlahovic remains a top-class striker, despite his underwhelming performance in the previous season.

He said via Football Italia:

“I also think Vlahović is a good striker. He didn’t have a good season, but he showed in Florence, in a smaller club, that he’s an absolute top player. I don’t think he’s playing a big role at Bayern [plans] at the moment. But there are still a few strikers, including Gonçalo Ramos, for example, not just the three mentioned above.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 is still one of the finest strikers in the world and needs to adjust to how Juve plays to start scoring.

He showed his talents at Fiorentina and we all expected him to get even better here in Turin, but that has not been the case.

He is still very young and we need to give him all the time he needs to get back to his best.