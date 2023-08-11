Aston Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, has officially confirmed that the club is actively considering the possibility of recruiting Nicolo Zaniolo, a player who has also been pursued by Juventus.

Zaniolo has garnered attention from Juventus over multiple seasons, and supporters had hoped for his arrival during the current transfer window.

Notably, the Italian star openly expressed his affinity for Juventus this summer, a sentiment that could have potentially influenced the club’s decision to pursue his acquisition.

However, contrary to expectations, Juventus has not made a move for Zaniolo, leading to his association with a potential move to ambitious Aston Villa.

The Premier League outfit is poised to compete in European competitions in the forthcoming season and has initiated discussions with Galatasaray regarding Zaniolo. This interest has arisen following the unfortunate long-term injury to Emi Buendia, prompting Villa to seek alternatives to bolster their attacking options.

Journalists asked Emery to confirm the news and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Zaniolo is not a striker. He is versatile. He can play a pointe, number 7 or number 10 and he’s one of those we have on the list, with the qualities he has, to help us. He’s on our list and there are others.”

Juve FC Says

Zanioli is one of the finest Italian players in Europe and has all the technique we would benefit from if he was in our squad.

However, Villa has the money and Emery is a manager who can deliver and make players better, so he could convince the player to move to England.