Unai Emery has done his homework on Juventus and they need to be careful

Unai Emery is working hard to ensure his Villarreal side gives an excellent account of themselves when they face Juventus in the next round of the Champions League.

They have reached this stage of the competition for the first time in over 10 years.

However, Juve has regularly qualified from their UCL groups and they also have some final appearances to their name.

That doesn’t mean Villarreal will be pushovers in this fixture and Juve might shoot themselves in the foot by underestimating the Yellow Submarines.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Emery seemed to understand what awaits his side.

He said via Calciomercato.it:

“I expect a tough match. They are capable of being very offensive, they play with Morata and Vlahovic, they have Cuadrado and Kean. They are able to defend low and have a bestial counterattack.

“It is a team that does not allow you to make a game of combinations and forces you to resort to other methods to get closer to their goal. We are preparing the match down to the smallest detail, as we are able to respond according to their attitude on the pitch.

“I expect a physical match, with many difficulties. And with an iron mentality to face this round as a huge challenge where we will have to give our best version. We have many opportunities, but we must continue to do well ”.

Juve FC Says

Villarreal would always be very tough opponents for Juve to face in Europe and we need to prepare for this game like we would do if we are facing a top side like Real Madrid.

Madrid might even be more predictable than them, and as Emery has revealed, they have been doing their homework very well.