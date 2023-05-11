Unai Emery
Unai Emery says Juventus or Sevilla will win the Europa League

May 11, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Serial Europa League winner Unai Emery is confident the winner of this season’s edition will come from the semi-final between Juventus and Sevilla.

The Aston Villa manager has won the competition on three occasions and knows what is required to be crowned champions.

Juve has done well since they dropped into the competition from the Champions League.

Sevilla has also done very well and eliminated Manchester United from the competition in the last round to continue showing they have what it takes to deliver the trophy to their fans.

The other semi-final is between AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, but Emery does not think any of those clubs will win the competition, despite Jose Mourinho’s superb record in the final of European competitions.

Emery said via Football Italia:

“It’s like a great final. And I say this with the utmost respect for Mourinho’s Roma and Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen. I am convinced that whoever gets the better of the Bianconeri and the Andalusians will be the favourite to win the trophy in Budapest.

“Juve for the quality of their squad and Sevilla for the champion mentality they have in this competition.”

Juve FC Says

We may not admit it, but we are the favourite for the competition and Sevilla will likely win if they eliminate us at this stage.

The Spanish side has serious experience in the competition and we must be very good in both games to beat them.

