Unai Emery tips Juventus to win the Europa League

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has tipped Juventus to make an impression in the Europa League as the Bianconeri bids to win the competition.

Juve was dismal in the Champions League, but they have a chance to win the second-best European club competition.

Their campaign begins with a game against Nantes today and Emery believes they are one of the favourites to win it.

The Spanish gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is Juve, she can do it, she has important players. Winning the Europa League is also training for the Champions League, think of the ride of my Villarreal … And then no club can have Juventus motivation this year. At this time Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona would qualify for the next Champions League thanks to the positioning in the championship.

“Juve no, due to the penalty. But he has champions. I think of Di Maria, whom I was lucky enough to train at the PSG. Angel is special and his teams usually raise trophies at the end of the season ”.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the biggest clubs in the competition, even though Barcelona and Manchester United are in it.

The game against Nantes would be tricky and would serve as the best test of our readiness to win the competition.

If we can beat them convincingly and secure passage to the next round of the competition, we will have a very good chance of winning it.

However, if we fail at the first hurdle, it will show that our players are really not prepared to do well in Europe this season.