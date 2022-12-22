Uncertainty arises over Di Maria’s Juventus contract

Angel di Maria joined Juventus at the start of this season, and he has been one of their finest players at the Allianz Stadium.

The attacker has been accomplished in European football, and Juve added him to their squad because they needed more experienced men in it.

The Bianconeri are now benefitting from closing the deal, and he could even perform better when he returns from winning the World Cup with Argentina.

However, that success on the international stage also puts his Juve future in doubt as he could now leave the European scene.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the former Real Madrid man wants to finish his career back in his homeland, although it remains unclear when he wants to leave Europe.

Max Allegri wants to work with him for at least one more full season, but there is no guarantee that the Bianconeri would be able to convince him to extend his deal.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been in impressive form since he moved to Juve, and it will be great if he signs an extension to his current deal.

However, having won all the trophies in his career, he could now look to leave Europe on a high at the end of this season.