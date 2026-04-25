Juventus wants to sign Leonardo Spinazzola from Napoli as a free agent at the end of this season, but it is still not certain that he will leave Naples.

The Partenopei have had him in their squad since the summer of 2024, but he is due to become a free agent at the end of this term, and an agreement over an extension has not yet been reached.

Spinazzola remains one of the most experienced defenders in Serie A, and Juventus are considering bringing him back to the club on a free transfer. His experience, versatility and knowledge of the league are understood to be factors behind the interest.

Juventus weigh potential return

Behind the scenes, Juventus are discussing whether a move for Spinazzola makes sense as they plan for next season. The club are expected to review several market opportunities, particularly those involving experienced players available without a transfer fee.

A return would represent a familiar option for Juventus, but no final decision has been taken, and the situation remains under evaluation as they assess priorities for the next transfer window.

Napoli yet to decide future plans

Napoli are also considering offering the defender a new deal, but at present, nothing has been agreed. Spinazzola will continue to contribute to his current side until the end of the campaign while discussions continue.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, his future has not yet been decided, with both Juventus and Napoli still assessing their next steps.

Juventus have not made a formal approach to sign him, but interest remains, while Napoli have not chosen to let him leave as a free agent at this stage.

In the coming weeks, there should be greater clarity over the defender’s future, and Spinazzola is also expected to make the choice that best suits the next stage of his career. With experience still valuable in Serie A, he is likely to remain an attractive option whether he stays in Naples or moves elsewhere.