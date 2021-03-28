Uncertainty surrounds Morata’s extended Juventus stay

Alvaro Morata will feel he has earned the right for his loan deal to be made permanent by Juventus this summer.

The Spaniard has 16 goals and 11 assists from 34 competitive games this season and that is one of the reasons why Juve isn’t in a worse position than they are in at the moment.

The Bianconeri has enjoyed his talents, yet a new report claims that keeping him is far from certain.

He is only in Turin on a loan deal with the option of making it permanent for a fee at the end of this season.

Juve can also decide to keep him on loan for another campaign if they pay a fee of 10m euros.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato claims that it is now certain that Juventus will not sign him permanently for 45m euros in the summer.

The most likely case scenario is that the club would keep him on loan for another campaign while hoping to make his transfer permanent in 2022.

Interestingly, even keeping him on loan for another season is uncertain because Juve has become interested in another striker.

It says they are seriously considering bringing back Moise Kean in the summer and if they choose the PSG loanee, then Morata would make a permanent return to Atletico Madrid.