Under fire Juventus man earns praise for his performance against Milan

Paulo Dybala’s form has been a major source of news for much of this season as the Argentinean attacker continued to struggle to recover his previous form.

He has been one of Juventus’ best players since he has been on the books of the club, but his start to this season has been poor.

His performances have largely made him undeserving of a start in the team under Andrea Pirlo.

There is also the issue of his contract to be sorted out with the club.

He didn’t end 2020 in the best of form, but the attacker seems determined to have a better year in 2021, judging by his performance against Milan, which is a follow up to his goal against Udinese at the start of the year.

Dybala set up Federico Chiesa’s two goals for the Bianconeri in their 3-1 win over the league leaders, and Calciomercato reckons that he is gradually getting back to his best.

His fine assist for the first goal was praised, and the report reveals that the last time he had two assists in one game was in January 2019 against Chievo.

The report says: “Goal against Udinese, double assist against Milan. Serie A reviews Joya’s flashes. Contracts are one thing, the field is another. And on the pitch Paulo Dybala is returning a jewel.He is not particularly brilliant yet, but the road is the right one, the one that made him MVP of the 19/20 season. The blaze against Milan is certainly the heel assist to Chiesa (he didn’t need two in the same league match since January 2019 against Chievo), but the performance was 360 °.”