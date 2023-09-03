On Saturday, Juventus Next Gen played their first match of the season, but were unfortunately defeated by theirs hosts Pescara.

The two clubs met at the Stadio Adriatico in the opening matchday of the Serie C campaign.

Pescara are led by their historic coach Zdenek Zeman, a man who famously clashed heads with the Bianconeri on and off the pitch.

The Delfini emerged victorious 3-1. The hosts scored three goals in the first half, almost ending all hopes for the young black-and-white side.

Nevertheless, Massimo Brambilla’s men showcased signs of improvement after the break. Young striker Simone Guerra pulled one back in the 55th minute.

But as ilBianconero explains, it was a rather disappointing evening for Dean Huijsen who committed a blunder that gifted Pescara the equalizer. The source also rated his performance as 4.5/10, the lowest rating among his teammates.

The 18-year-old has been promoted to Max Allegri’s senior squad this season but will simultaneously feature for the Next Gen squad.

At this tender age, the Dutchman is bound to commit mistakes. But he’ll have to showcase more composure if he’s hoping to earn comprehensive playing time at Allegri’s court.

JUVENTUS NEXT GEN (3-5-2): Garofani; Stivanello (78′ Perotti), Huijsen, Muharemovic; Mulazzi, Maressa (68′ Nonge), Damiani, Hasa (68′ Comenencia), Turicchia; Mbangula (72′ Cerri), Guerra