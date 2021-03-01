Under pressure Pirlo backed to succeed by fellow manager

Spezia manager, Vincenzo Italiano, has backed Andrea Pirlo to deliver and says the Juventus manager knows the task ahead of him when he took the job.

The Bianconeri stunned the football world when they made him their latest boss after firing Maurizio Sarri.

The former midfielder had no prior senior managerial experience before Juve appointed him.

Even the sacked Sarri won the league title for them and they expected to win the 10th consecutive one in this campaign regardless of who was their manager.

Juve is struggling in the league this season and their form in the Champions League has also not been the best.

Their current team is in transition and that means there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding them.

However, Italiano says Pirlo knows what he was walking into and admitted that no other manager, including himself, would have turned down the chance to manage the Bianconeri.

“I met a passionate man who was aware of the difficulties he would encounter,” he said to La Repubblica as quoted by Football Italia.

“But if Juventus call, what would you do?

“You will jump at the chance, just like I would have jumped at the chance, even if the internship helped me a lot.”